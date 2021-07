KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: COSCO THAILANDCONT SHIP CAPUSINECAR CARRIER MOL GENEROSITYCONTAINER SHIP CHEMROUTE SKYTANKER M. T. BOLAN TANKER MOHARCEMENT SC HONGKONGTANKER SHIPS SAILED: M. T. Quetta CLEMENS SCHULTE M.T.Lahore MSC HINA EXPECTED SAILING: date OEL KEDARNATH16-07-2021 VANCOUVER 16-07-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: LOUIS P16-07-2021L/14000 ETHANOL M.T.KARACHI16-07-2021D/70000 CRUDE OIL MARAN ATLAS16-07-2021D/70000 CRUDE OIL GULF COAST16-07-2021D/52000 MOGAS SNOOPY16-07-2021D/L CONT OSAKA EXPRESS16-07-2021D/L CONT EFES16-07-2021L/5 CONT PORTHOS16-07-2021D/17356 G.C ORIENTAL JASMINE17-07-2021L/5000 ETHANOL THORSKY17-07-2021D/L CONT NORTHERN DEDICATION17-07-2021D/L CONT PRINCE M17-07-2021D/46000 DAP CHANYA NAREE17-07-2021L/20000 CEMENT KSL XINYANG 17-07-2021D/23805 G.

C Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 135,702 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 49,913 Metric Tons of export cargo and 85,789 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 73,562 46,610 120,172 BULK CARGO ------ 971 971 LOOSE BULK CEMENT ----- 1,632 1,632 ROCK PHOSPHATE 8,450 ---- 8,450 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 3,777 700 4,477