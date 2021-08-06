KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ship sand cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during thelast 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Tsingtao Express Container Ship MID Eagle Tanker SHIPS SAILED: OOCL Genoa Independent Spirit EXPECTED SAILING: date Georg Jacob 06-08-21 Tsingtao Express 06-08-21 M.T Lahore 06-08-21 Unity 06-08-21 MID Eagle 07-08-21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: TS Singapore 06-08-21 D/L Container M.T Shalamar 07-08-21 D/70000 Crude oil MSC Ishyka 07-08-21 D/L Container Josco Taicang 07-08-21 L/56000 Clinkers Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 124,169 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 18,250 Metric Tons of export cargo and 105,919 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 41,332 9,376 50,708 BULK CARGO 880 ------ 880 CLINKERS ------ 1,100 1,100 CEMENT ------ 7,774 7,774 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 570 ------ 570SUGAR 3,732 ------ 3,732OIL/LIQUID CARGO 59,405 ------ 59,405