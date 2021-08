KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of shipsand cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during thelast 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: MSC PATNAREE IIICONTAINER SHIP AL MAHBOOBAHTANKER MSC ISHYKACONTAINER SHIP YANTIAN EXPRESSCONTAINER SHIP DIYALACONTAINER SHIP M.T SHALAMARTANKER THORSKYCONTAINER SHIP NORTHERN DEDICATION CONTAINER SHIP CONCARNWHEAT SHIPS SAILED: COSCO ROTTERDAM UNITY MID EAGLE MSC PATNAREE III MSC ISHYKA TS SINGAPORE EXPECTED SAILING: date THORSKY09-08-2021 MELTEMI09-08-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: KOTA NALURI09-08-2021D/L CONTAINER VENUS LEADER09-08-2021D653 cars MEDI HAKATA09-08-2021L/55000 CLINKERS JOSCO TAICANG09-08-2021L/56000 CLINKERS GLOBAL GLORY10-08-2021D/4500 CHEMICAL HYUNDAI PLATINUM10-08-2021D/L CONTAINER HONY FUTURE10-08-2021D/30616GENERAL CARGO YASA AYSEN10-08-2021L/44000 BARITE LUMPS Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 253,581 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 37,945 Metric Tons of export cargo and 215,636 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 85,833 37,794 123,627 BULK CARGO 14,921 151 15,072 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 3,493 ------ 3,493 SUGAR 6,957 ------ 6,957 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 104,432 ------ 104,432