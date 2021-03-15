KPT ships movement, cargo handling report 15 march 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monda

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Msc Pohlin Container Ship Independent Spirit Container Ship Mtm Shanghai Tanker Songa Nuernberg Container Ship Apl Antwerp Container Ship Sea Fortune Tanker Galloway Express Carrier Teera Bhum Container Ship Tsm Alphecca Tanker Cma Cgm Moliere Container Ship Chemroad Polaris Tanker SHIPS SAILED: X-Press Bardsey Northern Dedication Xin Yong Pu Diyala Marigold Kmtc Colombo Msc Pohlin Mol Grandeur Mtm Shanvhai Teera Bhum EXPECTED SAILING: sea Fortune 15/03/21 Songa Nuernberg 15/03/21 Tug Kadiro 15/03/21 Independent Spirit 16/03/21 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: M.T Lahore 15/03/21 D/72000 Crude Oil Ginga Leopard 15/03/21 D/1000 Base Oil Kota Naked 15/03/21 D/L Container Cosco Aden 15/03/21 D/L Container Szczecin Trader 15/03/21 D/L Container Viking Ocean 15/03/21 D/1544 Vehicle Cosco Rotterdam 16/03/21 D/L Container Mol Globe 16/03/21 D/L container Leo Paramount 16/03/21 D/L Container Paris Express 16/03/21 D/L Container Fareast Hope 16/03/21 D/44717 Fertilizer CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 258,767 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 70,982 metric tons of export cargo and 187,785 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 114,782 67,882 182,664 Canola 240 ------ 240 Dap 16,268 ------ 16,268 Soya Bean Seeds 2,459 ------ 2,459 Wheat 12,311 ------ 12,311 Oil/Liquid Cargo 41,725 3,100 44,825