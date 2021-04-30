UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 30 Apr 2021

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 07:04 PM

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

SHIPS BERTHED: One Henry Hudson Container Ship YM Eternity Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: M.T Karachi Tanker Cornelia I Container Ship Gulf Barakah Container Ship Kyoto Express Container Ship Fly Tie Tanker EXPECTED SAILING:date AS Sicilia30 04 2021 One Henry Hudson30 04 2021 Grace 30 04 2021 Tomini Integrity 01-05-2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL:Date CARGO Sea Fortune 30 04 2021 D/9000 Chemical Nordspring 30-04-2021 D/L Container Iris Leader 30 04 2021 D/444 Vehicle Mid Falcon 01 05 2021 D/3000 Chemical X-Press Odyssey 01-05-2021 D/L Cont Kmtc Colombo 01-05-2021 D/L Cont Hyundai Colombo 01-05-2021 D/L Cont Msc Levina 01-05-2021 D/L Cont Glen Canyon 01-05-2021 D/L Cont As Roberta 01-05-2021 D/L Cont U Glory 01-05-2021 D/27742 G.

Cargo CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 149,447 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 63,142 Metric Tons of export cargo and 86,305 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORTEXPORTTOTAL CONTAINERS 35,93333,90569,838 BULK CARGO 4,853------ 4,853 CLINKERS ---- 25,72925,729 DAP 3,309 ----- 3,309 Rice ------ 258 258 ROCK PHOSPHATE 4,123----- 4,123 SOYA BEAN SEEDS 4,590 ----- 4,590 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 33,497 3,25036,747

