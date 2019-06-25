KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS ARRIVED: Kota Kamil Container Ship Aegean Highway car Carrier Celsius Miami Tanker ER Felixstowe Container Ship Ningbo Express Container Ship Irenes Reliance Container Ship Kmtc Dubai Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Palomar Ogcl California Dato Fortune BW Neon Hyundai Colombo Ms Tiger Aegean Highway Kota Kamil CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 112,360 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 38,917 metric tons of export cargo and 73,443 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 45,412 35,038 80,450 Bulk Cargo 492 - 492 Canola 2,457 - 2,457 DAP 5,102 - 5,102 Palm Kernel Expeller 630 - 630 Talc Powder - 1,640 1,640 Rice - 2,239 2,239 Oil/Liquid Cargo 19,350 - 19,350