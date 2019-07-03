UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:29 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: YM Fountain Container Ship Wieland Container Ship Ardmore Seavantage Tanker Al Mahboobah Tanker SHIPS SAILED: APL Minnesota Seacon Singapore Chemroute Sun Nordic Basel CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 137,019 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 67,879 metric tons of export cargo and 69,140 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 44,546 27,462 72,008 Bulk Cargo 142 475 617 Canola 2,014 ------ 2,014 DAP 4,811 ------ 4,811 Palm Kernel Expeller 1,970 ------ 1,970 Talc Powder ----- ------ ------ Rice ----- 1,268 1,268 Clinkers ----- 34,474 ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 15,657 4,200 19,857

