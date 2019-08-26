KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: CSL Aanta Maria Container Ship Seaspan Melbourne Container Ship Sapsan Tanker Beaufort General Cargo Indus Dolphin Dredger Galaxy ACE car Carrier Diyala Container Ship AL Mahboobah Tanker Marie Grace Clinkers SHIPS SAILED: XIN Los Angles Torm Hellerup LOS Angeles Trader Northern Dedication Wehr Schulau Olivia CSL Santa Maria Chemtrans CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 168,119 Metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 76,993 Metric tons of export cargo and 91,126 Metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 32,776 33,519 66,295 Bulk Cargo 4,386 607 4,993 DAP ------ ------ ------ Fertilizer 4,228 ------ 4,228 Palm Kernal Expeller 4,812 ------ 4,812 Clinkers ------ 37,767 37,767 Soya Bean Seeds 3,824 ------ 3,824 Oil/Liquid Cargo 41,100 5,100 41,200