KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: YM Bamboo Container Ship CoSCO Hong Kong Container Ship Botany Bay Container Ship Ubena Container Ship COSCO Japan Container Ship Sam Lion Clinkers Butinah Rock Phosphate Pacific Sarah Tanker CMA CGM Mumbai Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Torm Atlantic Oriental Sakura CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 152,878 Metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 27,186 Metric tons of export cargo and 125,692 Metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 82,222 17,934 100,156 Bulk Cargo ------ 200 200 Clinkers ------ 8,832 8,832 Soya Bean Seeds 3,360 ------ 3,360 Oli/Liquid Cargo 40,110 220 40,330