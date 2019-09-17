KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota Nabil Container Ship Butinah Phosphate X Press Annapurna Container Ship ER Felixstowe Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Canvasback MP The Belichick Crown Virtue Cape Male Kota Nabil Jasmine Express CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 102,037 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 30,451 metric tons of export cargo and 71,586 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 18,119 14,051 32,170 Bulk Cargo ----- ------ ------ Clinkers ----- 600 600 Rock Phos 7,613 ------ 7,613 Oil/Liquid Cargo 45,854 15,800 61,654