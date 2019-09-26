KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@imziishan)

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: JOSCO Hangzhou Fartilizer M.T Lahore Tankers Botnay Bay Container Ship Rainbow Island 88 Tanker Vinalines Brave Clinkers Greenwich Bridge Container Ship APL Paris Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Navig8 Labaster Santa Rita Polo CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 169,954 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 65,869 metric tons of export cargo and 104,085 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 41,649 31,932 73,581 Bulk Cargo 5 200 205 Dap 5,809 ----- 5,809 Map 557 ----- 557 Clinkers ----- 33,737 33,737 Oil/Liquid Cargo 56,065 ------ 56,065