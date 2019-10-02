UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Wed 02nd October 2019

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Charlotte Schulte Container Ship Huanghai Developer General Cargo Seacon 7 General Cargo APL England Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Mayssan TSM Dubhe CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 98,388 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 25,759 metric tons of export cargo and 72,629 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 38,611 25,759 64,370 Bulk Cargo 19,813 ------ 19,813 Dap 12,858 ------ 12,858 Rock Phos ------ ------ ------ MAP ------ ------ ------ Clinkers ------ ------ ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 1,347 ------ 1,347

