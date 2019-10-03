KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

SHIPS BERTHED: Cma Cgm Medea Container Ship Nordic Anne Tanker Stolt Courage Tanker APL Le Havre Container Ship Atlantic Manzanillo Soya Bean Meal SHIPS SAILED: Charlotte Schulte CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 105,550 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 16,853 metric tons of export cargo and 88,697 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 40,122 15,053 55,175 Bulk Cargo 31,189 ------ 31,189 Dap 10,886 ------ 10,886 Rock Phos ------ ------ ------ MAP ------ ------ ------ Clinkers ------ ------ ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 6,500 1,800 8,300