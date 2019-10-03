UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:34 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Cma Cgm Medea Container Ship Nordic Anne Tanker Stolt Courage Tanker APL Le Havre Container Ship Atlantic Manzanillo Soya Bean Meal SHIPS SAILED: Charlotte Schulte CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 105,550 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 16,853 metric tons of export cargo and 88,697 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 40,122 15,053 55,175 Bulk Cargo 31,189 ------ 31,189 Dap 10,886 ------ 10,886 Rock Phos ------ ------ ------ MAP ------ ------ ------ Clinkers ------ ------ ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 6,500 1,800 8,300

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Medea Manzanillo Le Havre Charlotte Attock Petroleum Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Biomass Cluster Consultative Workshop held at NUST

4 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori back to Earth, covered in UAE fl ..

6 minutes ago

Kashmiris not to compromise on their identity, dig ..

7 minutes ago

All main rivers flow normal: Federal Flood Commis ..

7 minutes ago

Forbidden city launches drama production technolog ..

7 minutes ago

TBM considers a gauge for country's equipment manu ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.