KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:57 AM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Hyundai Hongkong Container Ship Nilufer Sultan Tanker SEA Span Melbourne Container Ship Akij Noble Fertizer Theodosia Tanker Diyala Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Nordspring Liana MT Karachi Han De Hyundai Hongkong Irenes Reliance Wehr Schulau Red Fin CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 239,235 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 85,961 metric tons of export cargo and 153,274 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 63,190 55,972 119,162 Bulk Cargo ------ 337 337 Dap 22,795 ------ 22,795 Ammonium Sulphate 2,594 ------ 2,594 Clinkers ------ 23,652 23,652 Yellow Peas 1,494 ------ 1,494 Soya Bean Seeds 1,425 ------ 1,425 Oil/Liquid Cargo 62,076 6,000 68,076

