KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:28 PM

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Wilton Fertilizer MOL Gateway Container Ship Industrial Destiny General Cargo Star Ploeg Tanker Al Salam Tanker SHIPS SAILED: M.T Qurtta Nordneptun XIN Hong Kong Serene Sky CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 136,345 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 55,534 metric tons of export cargo and 80,811 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 43,280 26,344 69,624 Bulk Cargo 702 460 1,162 DAP 22,043 ------ 22,043 Clinkers ------ 28,730 28,730 Oil/Liquid Cargo 14,786 ------ 14,786

