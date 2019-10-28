KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Hyundai Tokyo Container Ship Ocean Globe Tanker MP The Belichick Container Ship Erlyne General Cargo Union Explorer Clinkers Cape Male Container Ship Ubena Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Cosco Japan Northern Discovery Union Explorer AL Safa Industrial Destiny Hyundai Tokyo JPS Barcelona Cosco Hong kong M.T Shalamar CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 294,155 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 72,267 metric tons of export cargo and 221,888 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 58,856 50,577 109,433 Bulk Cargo 17,930 ------ 17,930 DAP 48,673 ------ 48,673 Clinkers ------ 21,690 21,690 Oil/Liquid Cargo 96,429 ------ 96,429