UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 02:54 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Hyundai Tokyo Container Ship Ocean Globe Tanker MP The Belichick Container Ship Erlyne General Cargo Union Explorer Clinkers Cape Male Container Ship Ubena Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Cosco Japan Northern Discovery Union Explorer AL Safa Industrial Destiny Hyundai Tokyo JPS Barcelona Cosco Hong kong M.T Shalamar CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 294,155 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 72,267 metric tons of export cargo and 221,888 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 58,856 50,577 109,433 Bulk Cargo 17,930 ------ 17,930 DAP 48,673 ------ 48,673 Clinkers ------ 21,690 21,690 Oil/Liquid Cargo 96,429 ------ 96,429

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Tokyo Male Barcelona Japan Hyundai Karachi Port

Recent Stories

IHC CJ observes notification to ban Ansar ul Islam ..

22 minutes ago

South Korea to Build Country-Wide Fences to Block ..

2 minutes ago

Protection of senior citizens' due rights responsi ..

2 minutes ago

Bus-motorcycle collision claims one life in Burewa ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan ready to cut ODS emissions by 35 percent ..

2 minutes ago

67-year-old becomes China's 'oldest new mother'

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.