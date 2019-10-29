KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: B B C Elbe General Cargo kota Nabil Container Ship Daeho Sun Shine Tanker DL Cosmos Tanker Coral Star Container Ship CMA CGM Lamartine Container Ship Al Masi General Cargo Asia Zircon II Clinkers M.T Karachi Tanker Chemroute Sky Tanker SHIPS SAILED: MP The Belichick Ocean Globe Gdf Suez North Cape Male Victoria Erl Yne Kota Nabil Daeho Sun Shine CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 99,994 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 45,740 Metric Tons of export cargo and 54,254 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 26,801 15,600 42,401 Bulk Cargo 7,969 ------ 7,969 DAP 17,716 ------ 17,716 Clinkers ------ 20,290 20,290 Oil/Liquid Cargo 1,768 9,850 11,618