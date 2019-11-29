UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 02:00 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

SHIPS BERTHED: Sea King Tanker Kota Cabar.

Container ship Cosco Pacific Container ship SHIPS SAILED: Oocl Chicago Smiley Lady APL Le Havre GSL Eleni Eastern Begonia CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 146,016 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 54,567 Metric Tons of export cargo and 91,449 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 57,320 46,143 103,463 Bulk Cargo 4,422 336 4,758 DAP 13,657 ------ 13,657 Clinkers ------ 3,878 3,878 Soya Bean Seeds 6,250 ------ 6,250 Talk Powder ------ 4,210 4,210 Oil/Liquid Cargo 9,800 ------ 9,800

