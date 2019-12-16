UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Mon 16th December 2019

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :KARACHI, Dec. 16 (Pakistan Point news - 16th Dec, 2019 ): Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Glovis Sigma car Carrier Ubena Container Ship Beijing Bridge Container Ship Al Safa Tanker Diyala Container Ship Kota Gunawan Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: African Halcyon Mol Grandeur Northern Dedication Sea Power Glovis Sigma CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 76,576 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the Port has handled 29,358 metric tons of export cargo and 47,218 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 22,089 29,128 51,217 Bulk Cargo 1,329 230 1,559 Oil/Liquid Cargo 23,800 ------ 23,800

