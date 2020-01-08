KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Da Zhi General Cargo SHIPS SAILED: X Press Annapurna Sarwar Jahan CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 101,643 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 43,550 metric tons of export cargo and 58,093 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 5,636 34,200 39,836 Bulk Cargo 1,103 100 1,203 Clinkers ------ 9,250 9,250 Fertilizer 6,354 ------ 6,354Oil/Liquid Cargo 45,000 ------ 45,000