UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 03:44 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota Gunawan Container Ship Roy Maersk Tanker Grace Clinkers Le Li General Cargo Clearocean Tanker V Fulmar Clinkers Dolphin I I Container Ship Positive Leader car Carrier SHIPS SAILED: Xin Los Angeles Northern Discovery Flagship Kota Gunawan Liana Glovis Maria CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 96,881 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 53,589 metric tons of export cargo and 43,292 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 16,462 16,100 32,562 Bulk Cargo 2,193 105 2,298 Clinkers ----- 24,384 24,384 Petcoke 10,000 ----- 10,000 Oil/Liquid Cargo 14,637 13,000 27,637

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Car Los Angeles Kota Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo leads efforts to develop Dama gazelle c ..

29 seconds ago

Russia's Northern Fleet Says Gremyashchiy-Class Co ..

8 minutes ago

Tehran Excludes Possibility of Referring Nuclear D ..

8 minutes ago

Karachi in urgent need of one more 500-bed childre ..

8 minutes ago

Barty roars backs to make winning start in Melbour ..

8 minutes ago

S.Koreans' individual tour to DPRK not subject to ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.