KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota Gunawan Container Ship Roy Maersk Tanker Grace Clinkers Le Li General Cargo Clearocean Tanker V Fulmar Clinkers Dolphin I I Container Ship Positive Leader car Carrier SHIPS SAILED: Xin Los Angeles Northern Discovery Flagship Kota Gunawan Liana Glovis Maria CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 96,881 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 53,589 metric tons of export cargo and 43,292 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 16,462 16,100 32,562 Bulk Cargo 2,193 105 2,298 Clinkers ----- 24,384 24,384 Petcoke 10,000 ----- 10,000 Oil/Liquid Cargo 14,637 13,000 27,637