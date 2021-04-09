KPT ships movement, cargo handling report 9 Apr 2021

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Golden DeniseTanker M.T.KarachiTanker Conti CordobaContainer ship Atlantic DawnGeneral Cargo Chemroad OrchidTanker SHIPS SAILED: Gdynia TraderContainer ship SerenoTanker MoriokaTanker Golden DeniseTanker EXPECTED SAILING: date Alantic Dawn09/04/2021 Ubena09/04/2021 M.T.Quetta09/04/2021 M.T.Karachi10/04/2021 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Chemroad Quest09/04/2021L/8500 ethanol M.T.Khairpur09/04/2021 D/40000 Mogas CT Frontier09/04/2021 D/2800 Chemical Northern Dedication09/04/2021 D/L Cont Cosco Pacific09/04/2021 D/L Cont Eastern Highway09/04/2021 D/Vehicle AC-D10/04/2021 D/2500 Chemical Actuaria10/04/2021 D/L Cont Hyundai Forward10/04/2021 D/L Cont AS Sicilia10/04/2021 D/L Cont Nefeli10/04/2021 D/55000 R.

Phos Reliance10/04/2021 D/42672 G.C Unison 10/04/2021 L/9900 Clinkers Sirina10/04/2021 L/29000 Clinkers Cargo Handling Turnover: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 170,854 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 66,252 metric tons of export cargo and 104,602 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORTTOTAL Contaienrs23,63339,79163,424 Bulk Cargo---------- Cement---11,74111,741 Clinkers---14,72014,720 Oil/Liquid Cargo 80,969---80,969