KPT to plant 100,000 mangroves quarter-wise

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) would plant 100,000 mangroves in every quarter through plantation campaigns and activities like public awareness drive in educational institutions, conferences and symposia arrangements.

Highlighting the importance of mangroves plantation, an official of KPT termed it an essential initiative for the ports and port cities to avoid national calamities like Tsunamis, Heat Waves, etc.

Talking to APP, he said that Mangrove Plantation Campaign 2020-21 would take place quarter-wise, adding that in the second quarter of the drive, KPT would make efforts to create public awareness in school children.

He said that in third quarter conferences and symposia would be arranged and in fourth quarter eco-tourism entertainment would be scheduled in local hotels aiming to create awareness about mangroves plantation.

He said that 1000 hectares mangroves forests were falling in the domain of the Karachi port.

