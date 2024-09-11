KPT&GC forms HR panel to run company’s affairs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company (KPT&GC) to form a Human Resource (HR) Committee to run the affairs of the company in a better manner.

In light of the proposals, the experienced senior officers with relevant fields related to the sector will be appointed in company and the business model for the company will be created to start practical working on various upcoming projects.

The decision was taken in the 10th meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of the company held under the chairmanship of Chairman Board Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad Khan, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the company's Chief Executive Muhammad Ayub and other members of the board including Advisor on Power Tila Muhammad, Special Secretary Energy Irfan ullah, Additional Secretaries Energy Department Shah Fahad, Abdul Haseeb, Additional Secretary Finance department Asif Rasheed, Chief P&D Kamran Khan, Director HR & Admin PEDO Mohammad Idrees Khattak and Deputy Secretary Energy Ijaz Khan also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the chairman of the board was informed about the progress regarding the recruitment to run the administrative affairs of the company and other financial matters.

The chairman Nisar Ahmad Khan emphasized the implementation of the prevailing laws related to the purchase of vehicles and other essential items for the company. A milestone towards the improvement of electricity system in the province can be achieved through this company, he added.

Moreover, Nisar Ahmed Khan reiterated his determination that KP Transmission and Grid Company will soon create a new history by transmitting the cheap electricity generated from the completed projects of PEDO through its system, which is no less than an honor for the province and its people.

The BoD approved the assigning of an additional charge as company secretary to Deputy Secretary Energy Ejaz Khan.