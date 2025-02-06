KPT&GSC will soon start supplying cheap electricity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid System Company (KPT&GSC) will soon make a new history by using the cheap electricity generated by projects of Provincial Energy Development Organization (PEDO) in order to improve the electricity transmission system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to use the cheap hydropower generated from its sources in the province.

Laying a 40 km long 220 kv transmission line from Swat Corridor is a flagship project of the present provincial government which is being worked on at a fast pace.

These views were expressed by Secretary Energy and Power KP Muhammad Zubair Khan while presiding over 12th board of directors meeting of KPT&GSC, while the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Ayub and other board members Tila Muhammad, Additional Secretary Abdul Haseeb, Director HR/Admin Mohammad Idrees Khattak and Deputy Secretary Energy Ijaz Karam also attended the meeting.

It was informed about the ongoing project of laying a 40 km long 132/220 kv transmission line from Matiltan to Madayen that the project of the transmission line will be completed in a period of one and a half years at an estimated cost of 8 billion rupees.

The transmission line will supply electricity generated from the 84 MW Matiltan Hydropower Project and other provincial government projects in Swat to the national grid or to local industries at subsidized rates.

In addition to this, completion of first phase of project will generate an annual income about Rs.7 billion to the provincial government. In this regard, an agreement has already been signed between PEDO and private company. The completion of the project will revolutionize the energy and industry sectors in the province. Through the power transmission line, the provincial government will also supply its electricity to local industries at cheap rates, which will help attract more investors to the province.

On this occasion, Secretary Energy urged the authorities of the company to speed up the process of preparation of feasibility study and appointment of consultant for laying the transmission line so that the project can be completed within the stipulated time.

To make the board of KP Transmission and Grid System Company more active, a team of technical experts will be incorporated to bring the company forward as a profitable enterprise of the province in the coming days he further added.

In the meeting, several important decisions were also made for the improvement of the company's affairs.

APP/aqk