UrduPoint.com

KPTMA Appreciates Govt's Business Friendly Policies

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

KPTMA appreciates govt's business friendly policies

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) Chairman Salim Saifullah Khan has appreciated the business friendly policies of the present government due to which textile exports during the last five months of the current fiscal year have reached all-time high exports of US $ 7.834 billion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) Chairman Salim Saifullah Khan has appreciated the business friendly policies of the present government due to which textile exports during the last five months of the current fiscal year have reached all-time high exports of US $ 7.834 billion.

He mentioned that the textile exports of the current year have increased by 29 percent as compared to the exports of US $ 6.052 billion during the corresponding period of the last year, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Salim Saifullah Khan was pleased to witness that the textile exports in November 2021 were around US $ 1.747 billion which is 36 percent higher as compared to US $ 1.286 billion.

The textile exports in the financial year 2021 have increased by 23 percent and crossed over US $ 15.

4 billion as compared to the preceding year during which textile exports was US $ 12.526 billion.

He said increase in exports of Pakistan in general and textile exports during the current fiscal year, in particular is the result of the pro-business policies of the government for which we are very thankful to the government.

He urged the government to continue with the current policies and if possible revise the discount rate to 6 percent per annum and also provide special tariff of electricity and gas to the export-oriented textile industry which would lead to a further increase in exports thereby minimizing the trade deficit and improving the current account deficit.

He requested the government to continue the supply of the gas to the export-oriented sectors and co-opt the energy policies and prices followed in the neighboring countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Exports Business Lead November Gas Textile Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims one more patients, infects 125 oth ..

Covid-19 claims one more patients, infects 125 others

50 seconds ago
 Serbian Leadership Threatened With Western Sanctio ..

Serbian Leadership Threatened With Western Sanctions After Every Visit to Russia ..

52 seconds ago
 UK Policing Minister Not Surprised Over Reports of ..

UK Policing Minister Not Surprised Over Reports of Drug Use in Parliament Buildi ..

53 seconds ago
 25,893 coronavirus patients recover in Faisalabad

25,893 coronavirus patients recover in Faisalabad

55 seconds ago
 Over 4.57m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 4.57m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

59 seconds ago
 Farrrukh saddened over army helicopter crash

Farrrukh saddened over army helicopter crash

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.