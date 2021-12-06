Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) Chairman Salim Saifullah Khan has appreciated the business friendly policies of the present government due to which textile exports during the last five months of the current fiscal year have reached all-time high exports of US $ 7.834 billion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) Chairman Salim Saifullah Khan has appreciated the business friendly policies of the present government due to which textile exports during the last five months of the current fiscal year have reached all-time high exports of US $ 7.834 billion.

He mentioned that the textile exports of the current year have increased by 29 percent as compared to the exports of US $ 6.052 billion during the corresponding period of the last year, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Salim Saifullah Khan was pleased to witness that the textile exports in November 2021 were around US $ 1.747 billion which is 36 percent higher as compared to US $ 1.286 billion.

The textile exports in the financial year 2021 have increased by 23 percent and crossed over US $ 15.

4 billion as compared to the preceding year during which textile exports was US $ 12.526 billion.

He said increase in exports of Pakistan in general and textile exports during the current fiscal year, in particular is the result of the pro-business policies of the government for which we are very thankful to the government.

He urged the government to continue with the current policies and if possible revise the discount rate to 6 percent per annum and also provide special tariff of electricity and gas to the export-oriented textile industry which would lead to a further increase in exports thereby minimizing the trade deficit and improving the current account deficit.

He requested the government to continue the supply of the gas to the export-oriented sectors and co-opt the energy policies and prices followed in the neighboring countries.