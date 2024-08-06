KPTMA Calls For Abolition Of ACD On Raw Material
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 06:49 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) has called for the abolition of additional customs duty (ACD) on the raw material of the textile to harmonize the tariff structure and grant exemption to critical raw materials.
In separate letters on Tuesday, the Chairman, KPTMA Muhammad Kamran Shah has called for the abolition of the additional customs duty of 2% imposed on the import of Acrylic Tow, Viscose Staple Fibre, Polyester Stable Fibre, Flax, raw or retted, Polyester (Textured Yarn), Elastomeric Yarn (spandex yarn0 and others (Lyocell & PVA Yarn) as per the finance budget 2024 since the government has granted exemption for cotton and other man-made fibres.
He said that many export and local yarn orders require the blending of Acrylic and Viscose with cotton or polyester and the imposition of the additional customs duty on these materials is causing significant disruptions and jeopardizing these orders.
Furthermore, he said the industries in the woolen and semi-worsted sectors are wholly dependent on Acrylic Fibre for their production and the current anomaly could severely impact the sector.
He has demanded the addition of HS Codes 5503.3000, 5504.1000, 5503.2010, 5301.2900, 5402.3300, 5402.4410, 5504.9000 and 5509.9900 to SRO 929 (I)/2024, serial number 3, alongside cotton to harmonize the tariff structure and grant exemption to these critical materials from the additional customs duty.
