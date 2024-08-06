Open Menu

KPTMA Calls For Abolition Of ACD On Raw Material

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 06:49 PM

KPTMA calls for abolition of ACD on raw material

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) has called for the abolition of additional customs duty (ACD) on the raw material of the textile to harmonize the tariff structure and grant exemption to critical raw materials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) has called for the abolition of additional customs duty (ACD) on the raw material of the textile to harmonize the tariff structure and grant exemption to critical raw materials.

In separate letters on Tuesday, the Chairman, KPTMA Muhammad Kamran Shah has called for the abolition of the additional customs duty of 2% imposed on the import of Acrylic Tow, Viscose Staple Fibre, Polyester Stable Fibre, Flax, raw or retted, Polyester (Textured Yarn), Elastomeric Yarn (spandex yarn0 and others (Lyocell & PVA Yarn) as per the finance budget 2024 since the government has granted exemption for cotton and other man-made fibres.

He said that many export and local yarn orders require the blending of Acrylic and Viscose with cotton or polyester and the imposition of the additional customs duty on these materials is causing significant disruptions and jeopardizing these orders.

Furthermore, he said the industries in the woolen and semi-worsted sectors are wholly dependent on Acrylic Fibre for their production and the current anomaly could severely impact the sector.

He has demanded the addition of HS Codes 5503.3000, 5504.1000, 5503.2010, 5301.2900, 5402.3300, 5402.4410, 5504.9000 and 5509.9900 to SRO 929 (I)/2024, serial number 3, alongside cotton to harmonize the tariff structure and grant exemption to these critical materials from the additional customs duty.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Budget Textile Cotton From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

3 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

12 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

13 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

13 hours ago
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

13 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

13 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

14 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

14 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

14 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business