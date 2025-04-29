Open Menu

KPTMA Seeks PM’s Intervention To Resolve Supply Chain Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) has appealed to the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif,Federal Ministers for Industries and Commerce, and the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seeking immediate intervention to resolve the ongoing supply chain crisis crippling industries across the province.

In a formal communication here on Tuesday, Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak, Chairman KPTMA, and Muhammad Kamran Shah, Vice Chairman KPTMA, expressed grave concern over the severe industrial disruption caused by road blockades in Sindh over the canal dispute. These blockades have effectively choked the flow of critical raw materials to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, compelling mills to curtail or completely halt operations.

“This supply chain paralysis is inflicting devastating financial losses, triggering widespread employment uncertainty, and pushing key industrial units to the brink,” the KPTMA leadership stated.

The statement further warned that the obstruction of export consignments destined for Karachi Port threatens Pakistan’s international trade reputation and risks the permanent loss of global buyers. Additionally, imported machinery and raw materials remain stranded, subjecting local industries to heavy demurrage and detention penalties through no fault of their own.

“If not resolved without delay, the cascading impact of material shortages, stalled exports, and punitive import charges will have a crippling effect on both the provincial and national economy,” the Association cautioned.

KPTMA urged the federal and provincial leadership to take immediate and decisive steps to restore the free and unhindered movement of goods. Ensuring the uninterrupted flow of raw materials, export cargo, and industrial imports is critical to safeguarding employment, sustaining production, and protecting Pakistan’s economic stability.

More Stories From Business