KPUMA introduces flat-rate fares for BRT express routes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA) has introduced flat-rate fares for express routes of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, Peshawar, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Under the new fare rates, the fare for express routes has been fixed at Rs.55/- unlike the previous distanced based fares for both express and direct routes. KPUMA states that the decision is aimed at improving convenience for long-distance passengers.

Unlike direct routes, express route buses stop only at selected busy bus stops rather than at every stop.

The routes for which fares have been increased include ER-09 (Gulbahar Chowk to Phase 6 Terminal), ER-10 (Hospital Chowk to Kohat Adda), ER-12 (Mall of Hayatabad to Shah Alam), and ER-16 (Gulbahar Chowk to Nawab Market). The new fare structure will come into effect on October 3, 2024.

TransPeshawar spokesperson Sadaf Kamil stated, ‘the purpose of Zu Peshawar's express routes is to provide ease of travel to long-distance commuters, while direct routes continue to serve alongside them. However, in the current situation, passengers traveling short distances (2-3 stops) are also using express routes, leaving less space for those traveling longer distances.

To discourage this trend, the fare for express routes has been increased. This change will have minimal impact on long-distance passengers, while short-distance commuters will be encouraged to use alternative routes.”

“This move will not only enhance comfort for long-distance passengers rather will also improve the overall efficiency of the system by encouraging short-distance commuters to choose more appropriate routes,” she concluded.

APP/aqk