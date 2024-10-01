KPUMA Introduces Flat-rate Fares For BRT Express Routes
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA) has introduced flat-rate fares for express routes of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, Peshawar, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
Under the new fare rates, the fare for express routes has been fixed at Rs.55/- unlike the previous distanced based fares for both express and direct routes. KPUMA states that the decision is aimed at improving convenience for long-distance passengers.
Unlike direct routes, express route buses stop only at selected busy bus stops rather than at every stop.
The routes for which fares have been increased include ER-09 (Gulbahar Chowk to Phase 6 Terminal), ER-10 (Hospital Chowk to Kohat Adda), ER-12 (Mall of Hayatabad to Shah Alam), and ER-16 (Gulbahar Chowk to Nawab Market). The new fare structure will come into effect on October 3, 2024.
TransPeshawar spokesperson Sadaf Kamil stated, ‘the purpose of Zu Peshawar's express routes is to provide ease of travel to long-distance commuters, while direct routes continue to serve alongside them. However, in the current situation, passengers traveling short distances (2-3 stops) are also using express routes, leaving less space for those traveling longer distances.
To discourage this trend, the fare for express routes has been increased. This change will have minimal impact on long-distance passengers, while short-distance commuters will be encouraged to use alternative routes.”
“This move will not only enhance comfort for long-distance passengers rather will also improve the overall efficiency of the system by encouraging short-distance commuters to choose more appropriate routes,” she concluded.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Business
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 690 points2 minutes ago
-
CDNS to achieve Rs 200 billion mark in fresh bonds22 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets50 minutes ago
-
FTO establishes special helpdesk to facilitate taxpayers in filing returns2 hours ago
-
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.600 to Rs 274,900 per tola2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago
-
Vietnam's cashew nut exports face trade deficit risk4 hours ago
-
Khyber CCI elects new office bearers unanimously4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 20248 hours ago