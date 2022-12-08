Kremlin Aide Not Ruling Out Triple Gas Union Discussion at EAEU Summit in Bishkek

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The establishment of a "triple gas union" between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan could be discussed at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Bishkek on Friday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"This idea is under discussion. I do not rule out that Bishkek will be included in some way.

The prime minister of Uzbekistan (Abdulla Aripov) will be there, maybe there will be some contact during this meeting," Ushakov told a briefing on Thursday.

On November 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Moscow and discussed the creation of a "triple gas union" with the participation of Uzbekistan to coordinate actions during the transportation of Russian gas through the territories of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.