Kremlin Assesses As Efficient Russian-Saudi Cooperation On Oil Market Stabilization

Sumaira FH 57 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Kremlin Assesses as Efficient Russian-Saudi Cooperation on Oil Market Stabilization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia and Saudi Arabia are cooperating efficiently on the oil market stabilization, this topic is on the agenda of Russian President Vladimir Putin's contacts with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Putin and the Saudi crown prince held a telephone conversation on Tuesday. The talks focused on the global energy market, in particular.

"The situation in the energy markets certainly remains on the agenda of the president's conversation with the crown prince and the king. The Russian-Saudi cooperation on oil markets stabilization has repeatedly proven efficient. This topic remains on the agenda of the Russian-Saudi contacts," Peskov told reporters.

