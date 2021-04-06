Kremlin Assures Russia Is Not Facing Economic Crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The Russian economy is not facing any crisis, and there is no reason to worry about the decrease in the share of foreign investment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"There are no signs of a crisis, you know that we constantly experience outflows and inflows of international investors, this depends on the international situation, the curve is changing all the time, so there is no reason to have concerns.

It is just necessary to make rhythmical consistent effort, and this is exactly what the government does," Peskov told reporters.