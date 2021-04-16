UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Assures Russian Economy Is Stable, Can Cope With New US Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russia's macroeconomic stability is guaranteed in light of the new US sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, praising the effective work of the economic regulator and the government.

The Kremlin spokesman slammed the new sanctions as "unacceptable.

"I believe you have already heard statements by our economic experts on the matter. I can only repeat that full macrostability is ensured, our regulator acts confidently and effectively. The effectiveness of our economic agencies is recognized internationally. There is no reason to doubt," Peskov told reporters, asked if the Russian economy can cope with the pressure

