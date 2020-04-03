The Kremlin is aware of the economy forecasts, even the most difficult ones, the government is monitoring the situation every hour, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Kremlin is aware of the economy forecasts, even the most difficult ones, the government is monitoring the situation every hour, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"We know that the economists are voicing very different scenarios, including the most pessimistic ones.

The situation is truly difficult, unprecedented. Of course, the government is monitoring the situation every hour, let alone daily," Peskov told reporters.