UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Aware Of Economy Forecasts, Gov't Monitoring Situation Every Hour - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 03:46 PM

Kremlin Aware of Economy Forecasts, Gov't Monitoring Situation Every Hour - Spokesman

The Kremlin is aware of the economy forecasts, even the most difficult ones, the government is monitoring the situation every hour, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Kremlin is aware of the economy forecasts, even the most difficult ones, the government is monitoring the situation every hour, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"We know that the economists are voicing very different scenarios, including the most pessimistic ones.

The situation is truly difficult, unprecedented. Of course, the government is monitoring the situation every hour, let alone daily," Peskov told reporters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Government

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat seeks world attention towards Indian ..

4 minutes ago

Pie in the sky: Aussie plane delivers pizza to loc ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases exceed 7,000 in Israel

3 minutes ago

Tunnel Network, Militants' Arms Depots Discovered ..

3 minutes ago

Germany's virus curbs are working, say experts

3 minutes ago

Indian police arrests four youth in IOK

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.