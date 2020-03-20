Kremlin Believes Current Oil Prices Unpleasant, Not Catastrophic for Russia - Spokesman

The current oil prices are unpleasant for Russia, but not catastrophic, especially in medium term, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The current oil prices are unpleasant for Russia, but not catastrophic, especially in medium term, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Earlier this week, co-owner of LUKOIL company, Leonid Fedun told RBK that oil prices below $25 were a catastrophe.

"Obviously, this price situation is unpleasant, we can agree on that. Saying that it is a catastrophe for Russia, we do not think we can agree with that in the medium term because our president and our government have repeatedly said that we have some resilience stored up for several years that will allow us to carry out all social welfare commitments, development programs and others," the spokesman said, when asked if the Kremlin agreed with this assessment.

Meanwhile, the weakening of the ruble, which could be seen earlier this week, is linked to a variety of factors, but the government and regulators are taking robust measures on that front, Peskov said.

Peskov remarked that Russia had experienced volatility and weakening of the ruble in the past, but those times were always followed by a period of stability.