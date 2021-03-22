UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Believes Russia Could Be Disconnected From SWIFT

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 02:55 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) As the US sticks to its policy of Russia sanctions and takes unfounded and unpredictable moves, Moscow does not rule out it could be disconnected from the SWIFT international inter-bank system for transferring information and making payments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We cannot rule out any of the potential threats. You see that sanctions aspirations of our opponents, specifically the US, keep increasing. These actions are groundless and unpredictable, so we certainly have to keep our eyes on the ball," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin thinks Russia faces a significant risk of being disconnected from SWIFT.

