Kremlin Believes Situation With Moldova Cannot Affect Gazprom's 'Excellent' Reputation

Russian gas giant Gazprom has an excellent reputation that cannot be affected by the situation with Moldova and the failure to reach an agreement on supplies to the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"This has nothing to do with the reputation of Gazprom, its reputation is excellent. You have all heard statements that European leaders and ... business partners made repeatedly over the past few weeks, that Gazprom is fulfilling all of its obligations. Therefore, this has nothing to do with Gazprom's reputation, this is a purely commercial issue," Peskov told reporters.

