Kremlin Calls for Analyzing Oil Price Dynamics After OPEC+ Deal Becomes Operational

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The Kremlin believes that it is too early to discuss possible new measures for stabilizing the oil market amid the prices collapse, since it is necessary to see the effect of the new OPEC+ deal, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

OPEC+ oil producers reached a new agreement on April 12 to collectively reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day for two months, starting from May 1.

"We should first analyze the situation that will emerge after the OPEC+ deal becomes operational. We should wait. Yes, the global oil prices dynamics is truly negative. This is a difficult moment, but we should make assessments taking into consideration not just one day or even one week, but in a longer perspective. This is why we just need to wait now," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin is studying the possibility to implement extra measures, for example, to create new oil storages in Russia.