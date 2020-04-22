UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Calls For Analyzing Oil Price Dynamics After OPEC+ Deal Becomes Operational

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:21 PM

Kremlin Calls for Analyzing Oil Price Dynamics After OPEC+ Deal Becomes Operational

The Kremlin believes that it is too early to discuss possible new measures for stabilizing the oil market amid the prices collapse, since it is necessary to see the effect of the new OPEC+ deal, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The Kremlin believes that it is too early to discuss possible new measures for stabilizing the oil market amid the prices collapse, since it is necessary to see the effect of the new OPEC+ deal, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

OPEC+ oil producers reached a new agreement on April 12 to collectively reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day for two months, starting from May 1.

"We should first analyze the situation that will emerge after the OPEC+ deal becomes operational. We should wait. Yes, the global oil prices dynamics is truly negative. This is a difficult moment, but we should make assessments taking into consideration not just one day or even one week, but in a longer perspective. This is why we just need to wait now," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin is studying the possibility to implement extra measures, for example, to create new oil storages in Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil April May Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting to review ..

46 seconds ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

48 seconds ago

Coronavirus death toll tops 110,000 in Europe: AFP ..

49 seconds ago

PM briefed over Info ministry's coronavirus awaren ..

51 seconds ago

Preparations Underway for UNSC 5 Teleconference Su ..

5 minutes ago

Iran hails military satellite launch as US tension ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.