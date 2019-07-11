UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Calls For Restraint, Dialogue Over New Incident In Persian Gulf

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:30 PM

Kremlin Calls for Restraint, Dialogue Over New Incident in Persian Gulf

The Kremlin is calling for restraint in the wake of the incident involving Iranian vessels allegedly trying to seize a UK oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and is also calling for ensuring free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, since this is important for the global economy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The Kremlin is calling for restraint in the wake of the incident involving Iranian vessels allegedly trying to seize a UK oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and is also calling for ensuring free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, since this is important for the global economy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We believe that free navigation should be unequivocally ensured in the Persian Gulf and in the Strait of Hormuz, since this is extremely important for the global economy ... We also keep calling on all the sides to show restraint in the Persian Gulf in order not to escalate the situation, and to settle all the disputes through dialogue," Peskov told reporters.

The CNN broadcaster has reported, citing US officials, that five gunboats of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), seen as a terrorist organization by Washington, attempted on Wednesday to seize a UK oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz, but a UK warship prevented them from doing it. The UK Defense Ministry later confirmed the reports, while Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif firmly refuted them, noting that such claims were aimed at escalating tensions. The IRGC also stated that its ships had no encounters with foreign vessels over the past 24 hours.

