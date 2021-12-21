Kremlin Calls Issue of Gas Supplies via Yamal-Europe Pipeline 'Commercial Situation'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The issue of gas supplies through the Yamal-Europe pipeline is commercial and has nothing to do with the situation around the Nord Stream 2, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No, this is a completely commercial situation. Specific reasons should be directed to Gazprom.

But there is no connection here, this is an absolutely commercial situation," Peskov told reporters when asked about the reason for the decrease in gas supplies through Yamal-Europe first, and then the switch to reverse, and whether there is a connection with the suspension of gas supplies to Germany and filling the second line of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.