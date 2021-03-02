UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Confirms Preparations For OPEC+ Meetings Are Ongoing

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 03:14 PM

Preparations for the OPEC+ meetings are ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday, declining to comment on Moscow's expectations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Preparations for the OPEC+ meetings are ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday, declining to comment on Moscow's expectations.

The ministerial monitoring committee will convene on Wednesday, and a day later all the signatories of the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal will meet to discuss the fate of the deal.

According to a Sputnik source, most of the OPEC+ nations favor boosting production by 0.5 million barrels daily starting the next month.

"These meetings love silence, as well as the oil and oil products market in general. Of course, preparations are ongoing for the meeting, [Russian] Deputy Prime Minister [Alexander] Novak focuses on that. We never comment on our expectations," Peskov told reporters, when asked which results Moscow expects to see.

