MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a traditional meeting with German businessmen in Sochi on December 6, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

Earlier, plans to meet with Putin were announced by the German Eastern business Association, which said about 20 heads of German companies planned to attend it.

"The traditional meeting that German businessmen are waiting for," Peskov said.