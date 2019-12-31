UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Confrims Putin, Lukashenko Spoke Over Phone About Moscow's Oil Supplies To Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:52 PM

Kremlin Confrims Putin, Lukashenko Spoke Over Phone About Moscow's Oil Supplies to Minsk

The Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, over the phone and discussed Russian energy supplies to Minsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) The Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, over the phone and discussed Russian energy supplies to Minsk.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BelTA news agency reported, citing Lukashenko's press service, that the two leaders had spoken about the issue of Russia's energy supplies, in particular oil, to Minsk over the phone.

"We continued discussing matters related to the delivery of Russian oil to Belarus. ... We agreed to hold further contacts on the matter," the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

