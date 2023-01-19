Kremlin Declines to Comment on Commercial Gas Transit Through Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday declined to comment on the shrinking transit of Russian natural gas through Ukraine, saying it was "corporate information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday declined to comment on the shrinking transit of Russian natural gas through Ukraine, saying it was "corporate information."

"This question should be addressed to the company (Gazprom) because we are talking about commercial deliveries. It is corporate information," he told reporters.

Russian energy giant Gazprom said earlier in the day that Ukraine had slashed natural gas flow to Europe through its territory by 23% to 25.1 million cubic meters.

Russia supplied more than 40 million cubic meters of pipeline gas per day through Ukraine from late May and until the end of December of 2022. In early January, Kiev restricted the flow to less than 38 million cubic meters per day.