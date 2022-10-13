(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Russia does not have a habit of "shooting itself in leg," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the remark by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Moscow allegedly plans to strike at its gas transport infrastructure.

"We do not tend to shoot ourselves in the leg," Peskov told reporters.