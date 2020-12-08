Kremlin Expects Better Economic Results for Russia in 2021 Compared to This Year

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:05 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The Kremlin expects Russia's economic decline in 2021 to be less dramatic than this year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, noting that the current level of state debt is a factor that contributes to the national macroeconomic stability.

"The current level of debt and the financial resources are one of the factors that ensure the macroeconomic stability ... Obviously and unfortunately, we cannot be free from the negative influence of the global crisis, but there are expectations that this year the decline will be not as significant as it is this year," Peskov told reporters.

Russia has managed to minimize the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and is going through the crisis more successfully than many other countries, the Kremlin spokesman added.

