Kremlin Hopes US Calls for Sanctions on Russian Business Will Remain Just Media Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed hope on Friday that Washington's "crazy" calls to slap sanctions on Russian entrepreneurs will remain nothing more than media reports.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources, that Washington and London were weighing extra penalties targeting Russia's businesspersons and sovereign dept over alleged use of chemical weapons. The United Kingdom reportedly intends to push for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to force Russia to comment on the alleged use of banned substances.

London plans to discuss the potential sanctions with key European allies, including France and Germany, in the coming weeks.

"First, no one has yet introduced sanctions against Russian businesspersons. Of course, we hope that such crazy calls will remain just media reports and will not find infusive support of the US political elite. Hypothetical arguments are most likely inappropriate. Let us wait and see how he situation develops," Peskov told reporters, asked if Russia plans any reciprocal restrictions.