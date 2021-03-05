UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Hopes US Calls For Sanctions On Russian Business Will Remain Just Media Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 03:32 PM

Kremlin Hopes US Calls for Sanctions on Russian Business Will Remain Just Media Reports

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed hope on Friday that Washington's "crazy" calls to slap sanctions on Russian entrepreneurs will remain nothing more than media reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed hope on Friday that Washington's "crazy" calls to slap sanctions on Russian entrepreneurs will remain nothing more than media reports.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources, that Washington and London were weighing extra penalties targeting Russia's businesspersons and sovereign dept over alleged use of chemical weapons. The United Kingdom reportedly intends to push for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to force Russia to comment on the alleged use of banned substances.

London plans to discuss the potential sanctions with key European allies, including France and Germany, in the coming weeks.

"First, no one has yet introduced sanctions against Russian businesspersons. Of course, we hope that such crazy calls will remain just media reports and will not find infusive support of the US political elite. Hypothetical arguments are most likely inappropriate. Let us wait and see how he situation develops," Peskov told reporters, asked if Russia plans any reciprocal restrictions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Washington France Germany London United Kingdom Media

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,072 new COVID-19 cases, 2,026 reco ..

17 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia's C ..

15 seconds ago

Weekly inflation goes up 0.61 pc

16 seconds ago

Farmers stressed to use modern technology to boost ..

18 seconds ago

New EU Sanctions to Widen Divide With Russia at Ti ..

4 minutes ago

Zulfi Bukhari calls masses to visit three-day Isla ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.