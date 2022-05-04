Kremlin Monitoring EU Discussions on Banning Russian Oil Imports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Moscow is monitoring discussions in the EU regarding the introductions of a ban on Russian oil imports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on a new sanctions package announced by Brussels.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission said it will present the sixth package of anti-Russia sanctions that will propose to ban all Russian oil to Europe.

"These are plans for now, the discussion is ongoing. We are following this, we are calculating a variety of options. In general, if we talk about the sanctions field, their sanctions aspirations: the Americans, the Europeans, and other countries ” this is a double-edged weapon, by trying to inflict damage to us, they also have to pay a big price," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman said that they are already paying a heavy price, adding that the cost of sanctions against Russia will increase for European citizens every day.