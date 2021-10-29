UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Not Commenting On Moldova's Purchases Of Expensive Gas

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 03:29 PM

Moldova is purchasing gas from foreign countries at a higher price than it could have with Russia, but the Kremlin does not comment on this decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"What kind of consolidation (of foreign countries) are you talking about? This is not consolidation. Moldova addresses them and purchases gas at a price that is higher than the price discussed at the negotiations (with Russia). But we cannot comment on actions of the Moldovan side," Peskov told reporters.

