Kremlin Not Commenting on Possibility of Cutting Off Gas Supplies to Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Kremlin is not commenting on the possibility of cutting off gas supplies to Europe or connection of other gas pipelines due to actions committed by Ukrainian gas company Naftogaz.

Earlier in the day, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said that sanctions from Russia can not be ruled out if Naftogaz continues to behave unfairly.

"You need to ask Gazprom," Peskov told reporters if Russia is considering cutting off gas supplies to Europe or connecting other pipelines.